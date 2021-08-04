NEW DELHI: Adani Green, Adani Total Gas, Apollo Tyres, Godrej Consumer, HPCL, PNB Housing Fin, SBI, Tata Comm, Sumitomo Corp, among other companies will report their Q1 earnings today. Here are top ten stocks that may be in focus today.

Adani Ports: The company reported a 77.04% jump in consolidated net profit to ₹1,341.69 crore for the first quarter of the current financial year. The country's largest integrated logistics player had clocked a consolidated net profit of ₹757.83 crore in the corresponding period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing.

Bank of India: The public sector lender reported a net profit of ₹720 crore in the three months to June, down 14.6% year-on-year (y-o-y) owing to higher expenses and provisions. While the bank’s operating expenses rose 15.8% y-o-y to ₹2,715 crore, its total provisions were up 4.3% y-o-y to ₹2,086 crore.

Barbeque Nation: The company reported June quarter net loss at ₹43.9 crore compared to ₹60.5 crore year ago. Barbeque Nation's April-June revenue was at ₹102 crore, up from ₹9.8 crore a year ago.

Bharti Airtel: The telco reported a 62% quarter-on-quarter decline in profit at ₹284 during the quarter ended 30 June from ₹759 crore a year ago. The company had posted a loss of ₹15,933 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

Britannia Industries: The food major said it will gradually undertake price hike of its products to offset a sharp rise in cost, amid uncertainty arising out of the covid-19 pandemic. The company, which is being cautiously optimistic, has infused ₹130 crore in capacity building in the current fiscal, an official said.It is also eyeing at a greater revenue share from e-commerce which currently contributes 2%.

Indian Overseas Bank: The public sector lender saw its net profit more than double to ₹327 crore for the quarter ended 30 June, 2021 as provisions for bad loans declined. The bank had posted a net profit of ₹121 crore in the year-ago quarter.

IndusInd Bank: In a bid to strengthen its presence within the government domain, the Hinduja group backed bank announced that it has been empanelled by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) as an ‘Agency Bank’ to facilitate transactions related to government businesses.

Infosys: The IT major became the fourth Indian firm to hit ₹7 trillion in market capitalisation after its shares surged over 71% in the last one year.

Power sector stocks: In a reflection of revival of economic activity in the country, India’s peak electricity demand recorded an all-time high of 200.57 gigawatts (GW) on 7 July, the Union power ministry said in a statement.

Punjab National Bank: The state-owned lender never objected to the ₹4,000-crore PNB Housing Finance (PNBHFL)-Carlyle deal, but only asked the housing finance company to follow the directions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), said PNB managing director and chief executive S S Mallikarjuna Rao, who is also non-executive chairman of PNB Housing Finance. The bank's Q1 standalone net profit climbed 231% year-on-year to ₹10.2 billion.

