Stocks to watch: Adani Ports, BEL, ONGC, Airtel among 10 shares in focus today amid US-Israel-Iran war

Stock market today: The Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open lower on Monday as tensions escalate in the Middle East following US and Israeli strikes on Iran and the Islamic Republic’s retaliatory attacks across the region.

Trends in Gift Nifty also point to a gap-down opening for the domestic benchmark. Gift Nifty was trading near the 25,230 mark, reflecting a discount of about 108 points compared to the previous close of Nifty futures.

Market participants will closely track developments in the Middle East after Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, was reportedly killed in joint US-Israel strikes.

“Indian equity markets are poised to open on a cautious note following the recent corrective spell, with sentiment remaining fragile as the U.S.–Iran confrontation deepens and begins to reverberate across the broader Middle East,” said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

On Friday, Indian equities had already ended sharply lower amid intensifying tensions between the US and Iran, with the benchmark Nifty 50 settling below the 25,200 level.

Stocks to Watch Amid this backdrop, these stocks are likely to remain in focus on Monday, March 2, amid ongoing US-Israel-Iran war -

Adani Ports Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone-owned Haifa Port on Sunday stated that its port assets and infrastructure remain fully secure and operational, even as tensions escalate in the Middle East.

ONGC, Oil India OMC stocks like ONGC and Oil India will remain in focus today due to movement in crude oil prices following the US attack on Iran, the death of Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei.

BEL The Board has declared an interim dividend of ₹1.95 per share for FY 2025–26. The payout will be made within 30 days from the date of declaration. March 5 has been fixed as the record date to determine shareholders eligible for the dividend.

Bharti Airtel The telecom operator has unveiled a partnership with Google to deliver a safer and more interactive messaging experience for users across India.

Tata Motors PV Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles on Sunday reported a 35% year-on-year increase in total sales to 63,331 units in February, up from 46,811 units in the corresponding month last year.

Aurobindo Pharma The United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) conducted an inspection of Unit-I, a formulation manufacturing facility operated by the company’s subsidiary, Eugia Pharma Specialities, in Ranga Reddy, Telangana, between February 16 and February 27.

Vishal Mega Mart Vishal Mega Mart’s promoter entity, Samayat Services, divested a stake in the company via a block deal. The shares were sold at an average price of ₹117 each.

Also Read | Nifty 50 may drop further by the end of 2027. Expert explains why

SpiceJet SpiceJet reassured all stakeholders after the Supreme Court of India dismissed its plea in the Maran dispute, stating that the ruling will not affect its day-to-day operations.

Adani Green Energy Adani Green Energy announced that its step-down subsidiary, Adani Green Energy Twenty Five C Ltd, has commissioned a 185 MW wind power project in Khavda, Gujarat.