NEW DELHI: Here is a list of 10 stocks that may be in focus on Monday.

Adani Ports: Windy Lakeside Investment Ltd, an affiliate of private equity firm Warburg Pincus, will invest ₹800 crore in India’s largest private port operator Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) for a 0.49% stake in the company, according to a regulatory filing. About 10 million equity shares of face value of ₹2 per share will be allotted to the investment company at a price of ₹800 each, said Adani Ports.

BEML Ltd: At least six companies, including Tata Motors Ltd, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd and Ashok Leyland Ltd, are looking to buy a 26% stake in state-run defence equipment maker BEML Ltd, two people aware of the developments said. Bharat Forge Ltd and Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Ltd may also submit expressions of interest for the government’s stake in BEML, the people said on condition of anonymity. The government, which owns 54% in BEML, invited expressions of interest for the stake sale in the defence equipment maker, along with the transfer of management control, on 4 January.

Just Dial Ltd: The company has signed an agreement with broadcaster Star India for advertising as co-presenting sponsor during Indian Premier League (IPL) – 14, it said in a regulatory filing on Sunday. The T20 tournament is expected to be held in April-May 2021.

Life Insurance Corporation of India Ltd: The government has proposed to significantly increase the authorised capital of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) to ₹25,000 crore to facilitate its listing slated for the next fiscal. Currently, the paid-up capital of the life insurance company with over 29 crore policies is ₹100 crore. Starting with an initial capital of ₹5 crore in 1956, LIC has an asset base of ₹31,96,214.81 crore.

Muthoot Finance: Delhi police today denied any foul play in the death of M.G. George Muthoot."Muthoot Group Chairman MG George Muthoot fell from 4th floor of a building in East of Kailash, Delhi yesterday. He was rushed to Fortis Escort Hospital & was declared dead during treatment. Today, his postmortem was conducted. No foul play is suspected," the Delhi Police said, ANI reported. Police received information on Friday at 9.21 pm regarding the admission of M G George Muthoot at a hospital after falling from the fourth floor of the house and was later declared dead, a senior police officer said.

Kirloskar Industries Ltd: The company’s promoter Atul Kirloskar sold 3,51,738 shares, cutting 3.52% of his stake in Kirloskar Industries. His stake now comprises 12,83,562 shares translating into a holding of 13.22%, according to a regulatory filing.

Ircon Ltd: The President of India, acting through and represented by the railways ministry sold 7,52,41,260 shares or a 16% stake in the government-owned company. The Centre had earlier announced the sale of 16% stake in Ircon International via offer for sale.

Tata Chemicals Ltd: ICICI Prudential mutual funds cut their holdings in Tata Chemicals by more than 2%.

IIFL Securities: The company’s board of directors will meet on 10 March to consider and approve the declaration of interim dividend, if any. The record date for payment of interim dividend, if declared, will be 18 March, IIFL Securities said in a regulatory filing.

GRM Overseas Ltd: The company’s board of directors is scheduled to be held on 10 March to discuss the declaration of interim dividend on the company’s shares for FY21, GRM Overseas said in a regulatory filing. The board will also discuss the adoption of dividend distribution policy, as well as amendment in the memorandum & article of association of the company, subject to approval of shareholders.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via