NEW DELHI: ABB India, Central Bank, COFORGE LTD., Happiest Minds, IDBI Bank, Maruti Suzuki, Nestle, Welspun India, among other stocks will report their Q1 earnings today. Here are top ten stocks that may be in the news today.

Adani Ports: Adani group's transport and logistics arm said it has raised $750 million from overseas investors through a bond offering. Adani Ports said it has priced the $750 million senior unsecured USD notes issuance with 20 years and 10.5 years tranches at a fixed coupon of 5.0% and 3.8% respectively. The issuances were oversubscribed over three times, the company said.

Cadila: The Indian drug manufacturer is learnt to have submitted additional data related to immunogenicity and safety to India's drug regulator, according to news agencies. The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) had earlier asked the Ahmedabad-based firm to return with more data on its Zycov-D.

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories: The company expects the locally manufactured Russia’s covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V to be available from September-October period, M V Ramana, CEO of branded markets (India and emerging markets) said. The sudden spike of covid-19 cases in Russia has delayed the arrival of Sputnik V doses and the situation may ease by August end, Ramana said.

FMCG stocks: The fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector's revenue is expected to double from last year to 10-12% this fiscal, rating firm Crisil said in a research note. The growth, the highest in the last three fiscals, will be driven by a combination of price-led growth and a favourable base of last fiscal. It expects demand for discretionary products to improve too in the near term.

Canara Bank: The state-run lender reported a nearly three-fold jump in its net profit to ₹1,177 crore in the quarter ended in June helped by a dip in the provision for bad loans. Net interest income rose by 0.84% to ₹6,147 crore in April-June 2021-22 from ₹6,096 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.

RIL: The Supreme Court said it would decide whether Singapore’s Emergency Arbitrator (EA) award, restraining Future Retail Ltd (FRL) from going ahead with its merger deal with Reliance Retail, was valid under Indian law and if it can be enforced. US-based e-commerce giant Amazon.com NV Investment Holdings LLC, and FRL are embroiled in a bitter legal fight over FRL’s ₹24,713 crore merger deal with Reliance Retail.

IndusInd Bank: The lender reported a consolidated net profit of ₹1,061 crore, showing a rise of 99.2% year-on-year for the quarter ended 30 June, 2021. The lender had posted a net profit of ₹510 crore in the year-ago period. The bank's net interest income (NII) also rose 8% year-on-year to ₹3,563.7 crore from ₹3,309 crore in Q1FY21, IndusInd Bank said in a regulatory filing.

InterGlobe Aviation: The operator of domestic airline IndiGo reported its sixth consecutive quarterly loss during the three months that ended on 30 June, and its largest ever quarterly loss. The company reported a consolidated net loss of ₹3,174.20 crore for the recently concluded June quarter, its highest quarterly loss ever, which was up 11.6% from ₹2,844.3 crore loss reported during the same quarter of the previous year.

IRB Infrastructure Developers: The leading highways infrastructure developers has completed total fundraising of ₹381.63 crores with an investment of ₹194.63 crores in its sponsored IRB Infrastructure Trust, the Private InvIT jointly launched by the company and Singapore based GIC Affiliates with 51% and 49% holding in it, respectively.

Kirloskar Brothers: The Supreme Court has stayed the Bombay high court's order directing arbitration in the Kirloskar family dispute over the deed of settlement case (DFS). The apex court suggested that the brothers seek resolution of the family dispute through mediation. Company promoter Sanjay Kirloskar had moved Supreme Court against the Bombay HC order.

Shriram Transport Finance Co.: The company has issued 1,000 non convertible debentures of face value ₹10 lakh each. The issue sizxe is ₹100 crore with a greenshoe option of ₹250 crore, with a coupon of 7.95% per annum, to mature on 16 June 2023.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.