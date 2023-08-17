Adani Ports: Two promoter entities have raised shareholding in Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd by over 2 per cent. As per the information shared by the company with Indian stock market exchanges two promoter entities Resurgent Trade and Investment Ltd and Emerging Market Investment DDC have acquired fresh stakes in Adani Ports via the open market. Adani Ports management informed Indian exchanges that Resurgent Trade and Investment Ltd had bought 3,26,18,000 Adani Ports shares, which is 1.51 per cent of the total paid-up capital of the Adani group company.

JSW Energy: For the second consecutive day, GQG Partners bought shares of JSW Energy in the open market on 16 August, reported Economic Times. According to the report, the GQG Partners Emerging Market Fund bought a 0.6 per cent stake or 10,284.024 shares of JSW Energy at ₹341.70 apiece for ₹351 crore. Earlier on Monday, GQG Partners acquired over 1.2 crore shares of JSW Energy at ₹345 apiece, aggregating ₹411 crore.

InterGlobe Aviation: Privately held airline IndiGo’s co-founder Rakesh Gangwal’s wife Shobha Gangwal sold the entire 11.5 million of her shares or 2.99% stake, in InterGlobe Aviation Ltd for ₹2,801.8 crore. On Wednesday, Mint, reported that Rakesh Gangwal and his family were planning to sell around a 4% stake in InterGlobe Aviation for up to $450 million, citing a deal term sheet, a copy of which has been reviewed by Mint. The latest block deal is part of Gangwal’s plans to cut his stake in InterGlobe Aviation.

Adani Power: The promoters of Adani Group on Wednesday raised around ₹9,000 crore by selling 8.1% of their holding in the energy-generation arm Adani Power Ltd, marking billionaire Gautam Adani’s largest equity capital-raising through a share sale in a single entity. After amassing stakes worth at least ₹26,445 crore in multiple Adani group firms through secondary market transactions since March, India-born Rajiv Jain-led investment management firm GQG Partners Llp bought an additional stake worth over $1.1 billion from the promoters of Adani Power.

Coal India: Coal India Ltd. (CIL) reported an 8.5% rise in its capital expenditure in the first four months of the current financial year (FY24) at ₹4,700 crore. The capex utilization during the period under review was nearly 100% of the progressive target of ₹4,754 crore and 28.3% of the annual goal of ₹16,600 crore for the current fiscal. Note that this 8.5% growth in capex for April-July is built upon a high base of ₹4,332 crore achieved in the corresponding period of FY23, the year when CIL's capex hit a record ₹18,619 crore.

Vodafone Idea: Vodafone Idea expects to finalize agreements to raise external equity and bank-led funding in the upcoming quarter, as discussions with potential investors are advancing towards the due diligence stage, said chief executive Akshaya Moondra. “I think we are making good progress. We expect to conclude the discussions in the coming quarter, as far as equity funding is concerned," he said in response to queries during an earnings call following the June quarter results on Wednesday.

Nazara Technologies: Gaming and sports media platform Nazara Technologies on Wednesday said it has invested USD 500,000 (about ₹4.15 crore) in Israel-based game developer Snax Games. The investment was made via its wholly-owned Singapore subsidiary Nazara PTE Ltd, the company said in an exchange filing. As part of the investment, Nazara has acquired rights to publish Snax's games in India and the Middle East on a revenue-sharing basis for five years.

VIP Industries: Luggage maker VIP Industries Ltd. has announced the appointment of Neetu Kashiramka as the company’s managing director (MD) designate, effective August 15, following the resignation of Anindya Dutta. Kashiramka will continue as the chief financial officer (CFO), while additionally taking over the responsibility of a managing director designate till 13 November. She will take over as managing director and CFO of the company, effective 14 November, subject to shareholder’s approval, the company said in a statement.

Wockhardt: Shareholders of pharma firm Wockhardt Ltd have rejected a resolution on a related party transaction that seeks to allow the company to raise up to ₹1,600 crore from its promoter group firm Khorakiwala Holdings and Investments Pvt Ltd. At the company's annual general meeting held on August 14, the company had put ten resolutions, including the adoption of audited financial statements and the re-appointment of Murtaza Khorakiwala as Managing Director, for approval by the shareholders, all of which were approved except the related party transaction.

Network18 Media: Manisha Sharma, chief content officer, Hindi mass entertainment, Viacom18 Media Pvt Ltd, has quit the company. This could be the first of multiple exits at the media and entertainment firm with Alok Jain having joined as president and head of Colors Hindi and regional, and many senior executives being made to report to him. “After more than a decade of helping build Colors as a powerhouse of Hindi General Entertainment, Manisha Sharma will be moving on from Viacom18 to pursue her individual goals. We wish her all the best in her future endeavours," a Viacom18 spokesperson said.