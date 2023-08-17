Stocks to Watch: Adani Ports, JSW Energy, Adani Power, IndiGo, CIL, VIP

Network18 Media: Manisha Sharma, chief content officer, Hindi mass entertainment, Viacom18 Media Pvt Ltd, has quit the company. This could be the first of multiple exits at the media and entertainment firm with Alok Jain having joined as president and head of Colors Hindi and regional, and many senior executives being made to report to him. “After more than a decade of helping build Colors as a powerhouse of Hindi General Entertainment, Manisha Sharma will be moving on from Viacom18 to pursue her individual goals. We wish her all the best in her future endeavours," a Viacom18 spokesperson said.