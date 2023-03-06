Adani Ports: After revising its outlook on Adani Total Gas, ICRA has downgraded its outlook on another Adani Group-backed firm and this time it would be Adani Ports. ICRA revised its outlook on Adani's port arm to 'Negative' from stable, while reaffirming ratings on the company's long-term fund-based and non-fund-based loans, non-convertible debentures, and commercial papers. A similar action was done for the group's joint venture Adani Total Gas as well. The reason behind both of the 'Negative' outlooks is also the same --- deterioration in the group's financial flexibility.

Maruti Suzuki: After causing a production loss of 46,000 units in the previous quarter, semiconductor shortage in Maruti Suzuki India might further increase the order backlogs of its certain models, said a company official. The company expects the problem to persist in the next few quarters. The company's pending bookings could stretch to 3.69 lakh units. Out of the total models of the company that are have stretched bookings, Ertiga leads the pack with close to 94,000 bookings, reports PTI. The company's other models that have kept waiting customers for too long are Grand Vitara and Brezza.

HDFC: NBFC giant HDFC on Friday said that NCLT has sanctioned the scheme of merger of two wholly-owned subsidiaries HDFC Property Ventures (HPVL) and HDFC Venture Capital (HVCL) with HDFC Capital Advisors (HCAL) ahead of the $40 billion merger deal with HDFC Bank. On BSE, HDFC's share price ended up by 2% to ₹2,645.85 per share. As part of a merger deal with HDFC Bank, HDFC e-filed an application with NCLT in August last year for the merger of HPVL and HVCL with HACL. Following this, NCLT granted its approval for the merger of the two real estate private equity investment companies on March 3rd, 2023.

Power Grid Corporation: State-owned Power Grid Corporate has bagged two inter-state electricity transmission projects under tariff-based competitive bidding. Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd has been declared as the successful bidder under tariff-based competitive bidding to establish two inter-state transmission systems on a build, own, operate and transfer (BOOT) basis, a BSE filing stated. It bagged the project named Western Region Expansion Scheme- XXVII (WRES-XXVII). The project comprises the establishment of a 400-kV D/C transmission line passing through Chhattisgarh and bays extension works at two existing substations.

Bajaj Electricals: Bajaj Electricals on Saturday said its EPC division has bagged a contract worth ₹564.87 crore from South Bihar Power Distribution Company Ltd (SBPDCL). The contract is for the supply of goods and services by South Bihar Power Distribution Company Ltd (SBPDCL), a domestic entity, under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS), the company said in a regulatory filing. The work includes the supply of plant and installation services for the development of distribution infrastructure of electric supply circle Sasaram and Munger of Bihar, it added.

Kansai Nerolac Paints: The Board of Kansai Nerolac Paints (KNPL) has approved the acquisition of shares (40% of the total shareholding) of Nerofix from Polygel for a cash consideration of ₹37 crore. In January 2020, KNPL acquired a 60% stake in Nerofix. With the decision to buy the remaining 40% shares, the firm is set to expand its ownership to 100%. "Consequent to the said acquisition of shares, Nerofix Private Limited will become a wholly owned (100 per cent) subsidiary of Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited," the exchange filing noted. The acquisition is expected to be completed by 31 March this year.

Mahanagar Gas: Mahanagar Gas (MGL) on Friday signed an agreement to acquire rival private sector city gas distributor Unison Enviro from its promoters and existing shareholders Ashoka Buildcon and an investment fund managed by Morgan Stanley India Infrastructure, for an undisclosed sum. Unison Enviro is a subsidiary of highway developer Ashoka Buildcon and is into city gas distribution in the districts of Ratnagiri, Latur and Osmanabad in Maharashtra, and Chitradurga and Davanagere in Karnataka, to domestic, commercial, industrial and transport sectors.

InterGlobe Aviation: In a bid to expand its international flight operations, IndiGo said that the civil aviation ministry has granted permission to the airline to wet lease up to two planes for operating flights to the US and Canada. An Indigo official told PTI news agency the ministry has also given approval for IndiGo to wet lease up to two wide-body aircraft which can be used for flying to the US and Canada. Under the wet lease arrangement, planes are leased along with the operating crew and engineers. Generally, wet leasing of planes is allowed for short periods to tackle supply constraints and ensure that airfares do not surge significantly.

Dish TV: Shareholders of Dish TV India Ltd rejected the candidature of four independent directors, bringing the total to nine directors that have been booted out from the board of the country’s third-largest satellite television provider in the last fifteen months as investors continue to express their ire against the company. On Friday, Dish TV, which conducted an extraordinary general meeting, only 25.9% of shareholders voted in favour of Sunil Gupta, Madan Mohanlal Verma, Gaurav Gupta and Lalit Behari. 74% of investors voted against the appointment of the four directors, who were inducted into the board in December.

Computer Age Management Services: Computer Age Management Services Ltd (CAMS) has picked up a majority stake in Think Analytics India Pvt Ltd (Think360 AI) aimed at strengthening its account aggregator framework and enhancing Artificial Intelligence and analytics services, the company said on Sunday. Think360 AI established in 2013 is an AI and data sciences firm. It provides innovative solutions using digital technologies like advanced analytics, machine learning, and mobile and cloud computing. Think360 AI offers software as a service (SaaS)-based products, data science and technology advisory services to market-leading firms in India and across the globe.