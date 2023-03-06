Stocks to Watch: Adani Ports, Maruti, HDFC, PGCL, Kansai Nerolac, MGL

InterGlobe Aviation: In a bid to expand its international flight operations, IndiGo said that the civil aviation ministry has granted permission to the airline to wet lease up to two planes for operating flights to the US and Canada. An Indigo official told PTI news agency the ministry has also given approval for IndiGo to wet lease up to two wide-body aircraft which can be used for flying to the US and Canada. Under the wet lease arrangement, planes are leased along with the operating crew and engineers. Generally, wet leasing of planes is allowed for short periods to tackle supply constraints and ensure that airfares do not surge significantly.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}