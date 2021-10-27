Stocks to Watch: Adani Ports, Maruti, ITC, Bajaj Auto, PNB, Titan

IDFC: IDFC Financial Holding Company has written to IDFC First Bank informing it on its value unlocking plans. IDFC Financial Holding holds 36.50% equity in IDFC First Bank. Five-year lock-in period for IDFC Ltd as promoter of the bank ended on 30 September, 2020. Post this, RBI has clarified that IDFC Ltd can exit as the promoter of IDFC First Bank.

