Stocks to watch: Adani Ports, Reliance, PNB, Vedanta, Tata Power, IREDA among shares to remain in focus today - 15 April

The Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open higher on Tuesday, tracking positive cues from global markets. The trends on Gift Nifty also indicates a gap-up start for the Indian stock market.

Adani Ports & SEZ, Reliance Industries, State Bank of India (SBI), Vedanta, Tata Power, and ICICI Bank, are among the stocks that will be in focus today. Here is the full list of the top stocks to watch today.

Stocks to watch Q4 Results Today: IREDA, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, GM Breweries and MRP Agro will announce their Q4 results today.

Dixon Technologies: US President Donald Trump has exempted phones, computers, and chips from ‘reciprocal’ tariffs.

Adani Ports & SEZ: The company’s board meeting is set for April 17, 2025, to consider fund raising through issuance of equity shares.

Punjab National Bank: Fugitive Mehul Choksi, accused in ₹13,850 crore PNB scam, has been arrested in Belgium.

Reliance Industries: The company has acquired additional stake in Nauyaan Shipyard for ₹51.72 crore.

SBI: The state-run largest bank in India has reduced its lending rate by 25 basis points after the Reserve Bank of India’s policy repo rate cut.

ICICI Bank: The company’s board meeting to consider fundraising through issuance of debt securities and buyback of debt securities within authorized limits on 19th April.

Tata Power: The company has signed a PPA with NTPC for 200 MW Firm and Dispatchable Renewable Energy Project. Tata Power’s renewable energy portfolio has reacheed 10.9 GW capacity.

HCL Technologies: The IT major has integrated Nvidia AI Enterprise with its GenAI-led service transformation platform, AI Force, and Nvidia Omniverse with its physical AI solution, SmartTwin.

Vedanta: The company faces ₹71 crore fine over fly ash disposal. Vedanta said it will challenge the order.

Ircon International: The PSU railway company has been awarded a contract of ₹127.8 crore by S&T (Construction), North Western Railway, Indian Railways.

Indian Hotels Company: The Tata Group company has announced an increase in its footprint with 100 new locations in FY25, comprising 74 signings and 26 hotel openings, expanding its portfolio to 380 hotels.

Ashoka Buildcon: The construction company has been declared L-1 bidder for a project worth ₹569 crore by Central Railway.

Godrej Industries: The company has acquired the food additives business of Savannah Surfactants.

Aurobindo Pharma: The pharma company announced the receipt of USFDA nod for generic Xarelto 2.5mg, and it eyes $447 million US market.

NHPC: The company has commissioned a part of 300 MW Rajasthan solar project.

Macrotech Developers: Lodha brothers have settled the dispute amicably under family mediation.

Transrail Lighting: The company has secured new orders worth ₹1,085 crore in the domestic market.

Havells India: The company has announced a strategic investment in Goldi Solar to accelerate its growth in the renewable energy sector.

Info Edge (India): The company has announced May 7 as a record date for stock split of 1 shares into 5 shares.

JK Cement: Company board to consider fund raising of up to ₹500 crore via NCDs on 24th May, 2025. (Neutral)

Shantai Industries: The company announced a record date of May 9, 2025, for a stock split.

