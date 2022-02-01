Stocks to Watch: Adani Ports, TechM, Indian Hotels, TTK Prestige

Here is the list of the top 10 stocks that are likely to be in focus on Tuesday:

Tata Motors: Homegrown auto major Tata Motors on Monday reported a consolidated net loss of ₹1,451.05 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2021, dragged down by the impact of semiconductor shortage on its British arm Jaguar Land Rover (JLR). The company had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹2,941.48 crore in the same period last fiscal.

Indian Oil: Indian Oil Corporation Limited reported a standalone net profit of ₹5,861 crore for the December quarter of the fiscal year 2021-22, a 19.19 per cent rise from a net profit of ₹4,917 crore during the same period of the last financial year (FY21). As per the company's official statement, the rise in profits was due to a higher refining margin during the current quarter.

DLF: Realty major DLF Ltd on Monday reported a 15 per cent fall in its consolidated net profit to ₹379.49 crore for the quarter ended December. Its net profit stood at ₹449 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

UCO Bank: Public sector UCO Bank on Monday reported a multi-fold jump in its net profit at ₹310.39 crore for the quarter ended December 2021, helped by a modest growth in core interest income and trimming of bad loans ratio. The Kolkata-headquartered lender had posted a net profit of ₹35.44 crore in the year-ago quarter and ₹205.39 crore in preceding three-month period ended September 2021.

Edelweiss Financial Services: Edelweiss Financial Services on Monday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹127.4 crore for the December quarter, down from ₹135.2 crore in the same period previous year as its revenue fell during the quarter. The company said the numbers are excluding those of the insurance verticals without sharing the same.

HPCL: Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) on Monday reported a 63 per cent decline in third quarter net profit as it booked inventory losses. Net profit in October-December of ₹869 crore compared with ₹2,355 crore for the same period last year.

Infibeam Avenues: Infibeam Avenues Ltd (IAL) on Monday posted an 89 per cent jump in its net profit to ₹24 crore for the December 2021 quarter, and announced a bonus share issue for shareholders. The company, which had reported a net profit of ₹13 crore in the year-ago period, has also announced the acquisition of UVIK Technologies.

GIC Housing Finance: GIC Housing Finance on Monday reported a 25.5 per cent increase in its standalone net profit at ₹76.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2021. The company had registered a net profit of ₹61 crore in the same quarter a year earlier. Sequentially, the net profit was higher by 69 per cent from ₹45.23 crore in September 2021 quarter.

KEC International: The company recorded a consolidated net profit of ₹93.61 crore in Q3FY22 against ₹145.07 crore in Q3FY21. The revenue increased to ₹3,340 crore from ₹3,289.2 crore year-on-year.

Satin Creditcare: Microfinance institution Satin Creditcare Network Ltd (SCNL) on Monday reported a profit after tax of ₹34 crore in the quarter ended December. The company had reported a loss of ₹80 crore in the year-ago period. Its net interest income grew ₹194 crore in the December quarter as against ₹164 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.