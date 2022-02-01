Stocks to Watch: Adani Ports, TechM, Indian Hotels, TTK Prestige

Indian Oil: Indian Oil Corporation Limited reported a standalone net profit of ₹5,861 crore for the December quarter of the fiscal year 2021-22, a 19.19 per cent rise from a net profit of ₹4,917 crore during the same period of the last financial year (FY21). As per the company's official statement, the rise in profits was due to a higher refining margin during the current quarter.

