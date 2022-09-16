Stocks to Watch: Adani Ports, UPL, Tata Power, BPCL, Reliance, IndusInd Bank

UPL: Agrochemical firm UPL Ltd on Thursday said it has acquired a 26% stake in Clean Max Kratos Pvt Ltd, which is into renewable energy. Clean Max was incorporated on July 28 with paid-up capital of ₹1 lakh. The company, which is into solar/wind power generation, is yet to commence operations. In a regulatory filing, UPL Ltd said Clean Max Kratos would develop and maintain a hybrid 28.05 MW solar and 33 MW wind power project under the captive model as envisaged under the electricity laws.

