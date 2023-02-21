Stocks to Watch: Adani Ports, Wipro, Tata Power, Vedanta, Asian Paints

Wipro: Wipro Ltd has asked campus hires selected for one programme to join another that pays 46% less, in a move that has sparked uncertainty among the chosen candidates. India’s fourth largest software services company wrote to tech graduates it had hired for the Turbo programme with salary offers of ₹6.5 lakh per annum that they would instead be placed in the Elite programme, which offers ₹3.5 lakh. “In light of the changing macro environment and, as a result, our business needs, we had to adjust our onboarding plans," Wipro said in response to a query.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}