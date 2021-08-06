NEW DELHI: Here are top 10 stocks that may be in the news today.

Adani Power: The company on Thursday posted a consolidated net profit of ₹278.22 crore for the quarter ended 30 June, 2021 on higher revenues. The company had reported a consolidated net loss of ₹682.46 crore in the year-ago period.

Bharti Airtel: The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has issued a letter of intent (LoI) to Bharti group-backed OneWeb for satellite services in India, according to an official source. Bharti Airtel on Thursday announced that it has partnered with Google Cloud and Cisco to launch ‘Airtel Office Internet’ to accelerate digital transformation of SMEs, SOHOs and early-stage tech start-ups.

Cipla: The Indian pharmaceutical major has reported a 23.67 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to ₹714.72 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, on strong sales performance. The company had posted a net profit of ₹577.91 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Cipla said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.

Escorts: The tractor manufacturer registered a two-fold increase in net profit during the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The company posted a 101% rise in standalone net profit at ₹185.2 crore, as opposed to ₹92.2 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue from operations improved as sales rose during the quarter. The company reported 57.4% increase year-on-year in revenue from operations at ₹1,671.5 crore in Q1 FY22, compared to ₹1,061.6 crore in the Q1 FY21.

GAIL: The nation's largest gas marketer and transporter, on Thursday reported a 500% jump in its June quarter net profit on the back of higher sales and margin boost in gas as well as petrochemicals. Net profit of ₹1,529.92 crore in April-June was up from ₹255.51 crore in the same period a year back, the company said in a statement. The profit was, however, lower than the ₹1,907.67 crore earning in the preceding January-March quarter.

Indiabulls Housing Finance: Mortgage financier Indiabulls Housing Finance on Thursday reported a marginal 3.3% growth in its profit after tax at ₹282 crore for the first quarter ended 30 June, helped by a lower cost of funds. The lender had reported a profit after tax of ₹273 crore in the year-ago quarter

Maruti Suzuki: The country's largest carmaker on Thursday said its total production in July increased by 58% on a yearly basis to 1,70,719 units. The company had produced a total of 1,07,687 units in the year-ago period, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said in a regulatory filing.

Future etail: The Supreme Court will deliver its verdict in the Amazon-Future Retail case today. Recently, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) has issued a show-cause notice to Amazon.com Inc., seeking to know why certain facts were not disclosed about its 2019 purchase of a 49% stake in a Future Group entity.

REC Ltd: The company has posted nearly 23% jump in its consolidated net profit to ₹2,268.66 crore for the June 2021 quarter, mainly due to higher revenues. The company's consolidated net profit had stood at ₹1,845.30 crore in the quarter ended on 30 June 2020, according to a BSE filing. Its total income during April-June 2021 rose to ₹9,639.98 crore, from ₹8,136.37 crore in the year-ago period

Vodafone Idea: Amid an existential crisis faced by the company, Vodafone Idea CEO Ravinder Takkar has reached out to employees seeking to reassure them, and has urged the staff to continue focusing on providing quality services to customers and sustain intensity in the market.

