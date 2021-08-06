Stocks to Watch: Adani Power, Bharti Airtel, Future Retail, GAIL, Maruti

GAIL: The nation's largest gas marketer and transporter, on Thursday reported a 500% jump in its June quarter net profit on the back of higher sales and margin boost in gas as well as petrochemicals. Net profit of ₹1,529.92 crore in April-June was up from ₹255.51 crore in the same period a year back, the company said in a statement. The profit was, however, lower than the ₹1,907.67 crore earning in the preceding January-March quarter.