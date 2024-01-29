Stocks to Watch: Adani Power, Tata Technologies, HDFC Bank, SBI Card, Vedanta
Here are some stocks to watch out for ahead of Monday’s trading session.
Adani Power: The Adani Group company saw its consolidated net profit increase more than more than 300-fold to ₹ 2,738 crore in the December quarter from ₹8.8 crore a year ago. Consolidated revenue from operations rose 67.3% year-on-year to ₹12,991.4 crore.
