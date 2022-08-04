Stocks to Watch: Adani Power, Vodafone Idea, Indigo, Adani Transmissions

LIC: The LIC share sale -- the largest issue despite being a highly trimmed down one, has pushed government holding in listed companies to a high of 7.15% in the June quarter from 5.48 per cent in the March quarter. But in value terms, government holding in NSE companies jumped by 20.24 per cent to ₹16.99 lakh crore -- primarily due to the LIC issue, which is now valued as the tenth largest in terms of the market capitalisation of ₹4.29 lakh crore -- in the June quarter.