Stocks to Watch: Adani Power, Vodafone Idea, Indigo, Adani Transmissions

Adani Total Gas, Adani Enterprise, Britannia Industries, Berger Paints, Dabur India, and BEML will be in focus as they declare their June quarter earnings today.
Listen to this article
Here is the list of top 10 stocks that will be in focus today
Adani Power: Adani Power Limited on Wednesday posted a manifold jump in consolidated net profit to ₹4,779.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2022, on account of growth in income. The consolidated net profit of the company in the year-ago period was ₹278.22 crore, according to a regulatory filing. The company's total income rose to ₹15,509 crore in the June quarter. It was at ₹7,213.21 crore in the same period last year.
Vodafone Idea: Telecom major Vodafone Idea on Wednesday said it reported a consolidated loss of ₹7,296.7 crore in the April-June quarter as compared to ₹7,319 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. The telecom major's revenue from operations came in at ₹10,410 crore, up 13.7% YoY as against ₹9,152 crore in Q1FY22.
Adani Transmission: Adani Transmission Limited (ATL) on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit after tax (PAT) of ₹168.46 crore for the quarter ended June 30. The consolidated PAT of the company in the year-ago period stood at ₹433.24 crore, according to a regulatory filing. The company's total income from operations was ₹3,249.74 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal, and ₹2,935.72 crore in the same period last year.
InterGlobe Aviation: InterGlobe Aviation, which operates low-cost carrier IndiGo, on Wednesday reported that its consolidated loss narrowed to ₹1,064 crore for the quarter ending June 30, 2022 (Q1FY23). The aviation company reported a consolidated loss of ₹3,174 crore in the year-ago period. The company's revenue from operations jumped four-fold to ₹12,855 crore, up 327.5% in the quarter under review from ₹3,007 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.
Bharti Airtel: Within days of bidding for spectrum in auctions, Bharti Airtel on Wednesday announced it has signed 5G network agreements with gear makers Ericsson, Nokia and Samsung to commence deployment this month. Airtel highlighted its long-standing relationship for connectivity and pan-India managed services with Ericsson and Nokia while stating that its partnership with Samsung will begin this year onwards. The Sunil Mittal-led firm recently acquired 19,867.8 MHZ spectrum in 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, 3300 MHz and 26 GHz bands, bolstering its spectrum holding.
LIC: The LIC share sale -- the largest issue despite being a highly trimmed down one, has pushed government holding in listed companies to a high of 7.15% in the June quarter from 5.48 per cent in the March quarter. But in value terms, government holding in NSE companies jumped by 20.24 per cent to ₹16.99 lakh crore -- primarily due to the LIC issue, which is now valued as the tenth largest in terms of the market capitalisation of ₹4.29 lakh crore -- in the June quarter.
INOX Leisure: Multiplex operator INOX Leisure saw growth in footfalls in Q1 FY23. The strong performance of southern content dubbed in Hindi was the main contributor to the growth. There was a 6% growth in footfalls in Q1 FY23 with 1.8 crore admits which is 0.7 crore more than Q1 FY20. The Hindi versions of RRR and KGF 2 drove the footfall.
Brookfield Reits: Brookprop Management Services, manager of Brookfield India Real Estate Trust, on Wednesday declared a dividend of ₹170.8 crore or 5.10 per unit to unitholders for the June quarter buoyed by timely rental payments and higher occupancy. The company said the distribution comprises ₹82.1 crore or 2.45 per unit in the form of interest payment on shareholder loans and CCDs, and ₹2 crore or 0.06 per unit in the form of dividends.
Dhanuka Agritech: Dhanuka Agritech's net profit inched up by 1% to ₹49.11 crore for the quarter ended June compared to the year-ago period, the company said on Wednesday. Total income grew by 10% to ₹409.58 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal from ₹371.54 crore in the corresponding period of FY22, the Gurugram-based company said in a statement.
Strides Pharma: Strides Pharma Science on Wednesday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market a generic immunosuppressant medication in the American market. The Bengaluru-based company said its step-down wholly-owned subsidiary, Strides Pharma Global, has received approval for Cyclosporine Softgel Capsules from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA).