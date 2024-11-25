Stocks to Watch: Adani stocks, Zomato, RVNL, CESC, HDFC Life, RITES, and more

Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade.

Pranati Deva
Published25 Nov 2024, 08:14 AM IST
Stocks to watch today
Stocks to watch today

Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade.

Adani Group: The Adani Group continues to face scrutiny as its Founder and Chairman, Gautam Adani, along with his nephew Sagar Adani, has been summoned to clarify their position on allegations made by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The SEC claims that the Adani leadership facilitated bribes amounting to USD 265 million (approximately 2,200 crore) to secure high-value solar power contracts.

Zomato: Zomato's shareholders have approved a significant capital-raising initiative, with plans to generate 8,500 crore through a Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP). This move was sanctioned through a special resolution passed via a postal ballot with remote e-voting. Zomato stated in a regulatory filing that the funds are intended to bolster its balance sheet during a pivotal phase of its business.

CESC: Eminent Electricity Distribution, a wholly-owned subsidiary of CESC, has received a Letter of Intent (LOI) for the acquisition of a 100 percent stake in an electricity distribution company operating in the Union Territory of Chandigarh. The deal, valued at 871 crore, is expected to be finalized within the next 30 days, marking a strategic expansion for CESC in electricity distribution and retail supply.

Also Read | What does BJP-led NDA victory mean for the Indian stock market? — Explained

Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL): RVNL has secured a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) from Eastern Railway for a major infrastructure project involving earthwork, bridge construction, and railway track laying. This project is valued at 837.67 crore. RVNL, which leads the project with a 74 percent stake through its joint venture with SCPL, is expected to execute the work efficiently in line with its robust project management standards.

HDFC Life Insurance Company: Private general insurer ICICI Lombard General Insurance has acquired a 0.19 percent equity stake in HDFC Life Insurance Company. The stake, purchased for 233 crore, was transacted in cash during market hours on November 22, 2024, highlighting ICICI Lombard's strategic interest in HDFC Life’s long-term growth potential.

RITES Limited: RITES Limited has announced revised cost estimates for its ongoing railway electrification project in the Lumding-Badarpur (LMG-BPB) section under Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR). The revised project cost is now estimated at 531.77 crore, excluding GST, reflecting a significant increase from the original 288.44 crore. This revision underscores the scale and importance of the project in enhancing railway connectivity in the region.

Also Read | Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends 5 shares to buy today

Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL): Cochin Shipyard Limited has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Seatrium Letourneau USA, Inc. (SLET) for the design and provision of critical equipment for jack-up rigs tailored to the Indian market. This partnership combines Cochin Shipyard’s expertise in ship construction and engineering with SLET’s specialized capabilities in offshore drilling technology.

VST Industries: VST Industries has successfully completed the sale of a prime property located in Panjagutta, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, to ViNS Bioproducts Ltd and other parties. The transaction, valued at 101.7 crore, includes approximately 2.7 acres of land along with existing structures, reflecting the company’s strategic move to monetize its assets.

HG Infra Engineering: HG Infra Engineering has been awarded a Letter of Award (LoA) by NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam Ltd as part of a tariff-based global competitive bidding process. Under the agreement, HG Infra will manage 185 MW/370 MWh of capacity for a tariff rate of 2,38,000 per MW per month. The project, valued at approximately 1,110 crore, is set for completion within 1.5 years, highlighting the company's capability in managing large-scale infrastructure projects.

Also Read | Stock market today: Five stocks to buy or sell on Monday — Nov 25

Prakash Industries: Prakash Industries has finalized the mining lease for the Bhaskarpara commercial coal mine located in Surajpur district, Chhattisgarh. The lease, granted by the state government and registered on November 22, 2024, provides coal mining rights for 30 years. Operational activities, including overburden removal, are set to begin next month, with coal extraction expected to commence in the subsequent quarter.

 

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:25 Nov 2024, 08:14 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsStocks to Watch: Adani stocks, Zomato, RVNL, CESC, HDFC Life, RITES, and more

Most Active Stocks

Power Grid Corporation Of India share price

335.10
03:29 PM | 22 NOV 2024
9.3 (2.85%)

Adani Power share price

460.75
03:59 PM | 22 NOV 2024
-15.4 (-3.23%)

Tata Steel share price

142.80
03:59 PM | 22 NOV 2024
2.55 (1.82%)

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share price

1,137.50
03:49 PM | 22 NOV 2024
22.8 (2.05%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
More from 52 Week High

Adani Green Energy share price

1,052.40
03:55 PM | 22 NOV 2024
-94 (-8.2%)

Adani Energy Solutions share price

649.40
03:58 PM | 22 NOV 2024
-48.3 (-6.92%)

Honasa Consumer share price

224.30
03:48 PM | 22 NOV 2024
-13.1 (-5.52%)

Network 18 Media & Investments share price

79.63
03:45 PM | 22 NOV 2024
-4.53 (-5.38%)
More from Top Losers

Fine Organic Industries share price

5,106.00
03:29 PM | 22 NOV 2024
414.9 (8.84%)

Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals share price

157.55
03:43 PM | 22 NOV 2024
12.5 (8.62%)

Easy Trip Planners share price

32.01
03:58 PM | 22 NOV 2024
2.53 (8.58%)

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Com share price

204.40
03:42 PM | 22 NOV 2024
14 (7.35%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    79,655.000.00
    Chennai
    79,661.000.00
    Delhi
    79,813.000.00
    Kolkata
    79,665.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.92/L0.00
    Chennai
    101.03/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.77/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.