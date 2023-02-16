Stocks to Watch: Adani Total, Adani Ports, IndiGo, Vodafone, NTPC, HAL

Vodafone Idea: Vodafone Idea is in advanced discussions with telecom equipment makers for its 5G rollout strategy and will comply with minimum 5G rollout obligations, chief executive Akshaya Moondra said on Wednesday, indicating that the No. 3 carrier will launch its services in select cities soon. “We have live 5G clusters in Delhi and Pune where we have partnered with various OEMs to test the compatibility of available 5G handsets. Further, we are in advanced stages of discussion with various network vendors for finalization of the rollout strategy," Moondra said in a call to discuss December quarter results.