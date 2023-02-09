Stocks to Watch: Adani Total, Airtel, Adani Power, L&T, Tata Steel

Cummins India: Cummins India said in a stock exchange filing that “the Board of Directors at their meeting held on February 08, 2023, have declared an Interim Dividend of Rs.12/- per equity shares on 277,200,000 equity shares (Face Value Rs. 2/- each) for the Financial Year 2022-23. The Dividend warrants for the said interim dividend will be dispatched by March 06, 2023, and the dividend will be paid on March 08, 2023." For the payment of the interim dividend (FY 2022-23), the company has fixed February 21, 2023 (Tuesday) as the record date.

