Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Stocks to Watch: Adani Transmission, CIL, Tata group, SpiceJet, Hindustan Copper

NEW DELHI: Here are top ten stocks that may be in the news today.

Adani Ports: The company's board will meet to consider and approve raising 1,000 crore via non-convertible debentures for refinancing, capex and general corporate purpose on a private placement basis in one or more tranches.

Adani Transmission: The company has received the letter of intent (LoI) for the acquisition of MP Power Transmission Package-II Ltd, incorporated by REC Power Development and Consultancy Ltd, the Adani Group firm said on Wednesday.

Coal India: The company has warned the adviser to the federal power ministry in February of an impending fuel shortage as utilities tapped inventories and curbed purchases despite rising coal-fired power output, documents reviewed by Reuters show

Airline stocks: Tata Sons Ltd and the promoter of budget airline SpiceJet Ltd are among at least two suitors for Air India Ltd as the long-drawn sale of the loss-making national carrier reached the final stage.

Glenmark Pharma: The company has repurchased resettable onward starting equity-linked securities worth $1 million at 120.30% of the principal amount at an aggregate purchase price of $1.20 million plus accrued but unpaid interest and additional interest. This leaves outstanding securities worth $76.75 million, the company said. 

Hindustan Copper: Government will sell upto 10% stake in Hindustan Copper Ltd through offer for sale option in the stock exchanges, that could fetch around 1,121 crore to the exchequer.

Tata group: Tata Sons Ltd's chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran clarified that there was “no leadership structural changes are on the anvil, as speculated in certain sections of media," at $106-billion group.

Telco stocks: The Union cabinet approved a package to rescue the ailing sector. The Centre announced a slew of financial relaxations, with sectoral liberalization and procedural easing thrown in, and declared a dramatic reversal of its long-held stance on an issue that had roiled the industry in general and older telecom operators in particular: whether their adjusted gross revenues (AGR).

Wipro: The IT company on has secured a multi-year contract from Kuala Lumpur- headquartered Maxis Broadband Sdn Bhd, a leading converged solutions provider.

Zomato: The all-powerful GST Council is likely to discuss on Friday a proposal to treat food delivery apps such as Zomato and Swiggy as restaurants and levy 5 per cent GST on supplies made by them, an official said.

 

