Stocks to Watch: Adani Transmission, HDFC Bank, Zee, Paytm, IRB Infra

IRB Infrastructure Developers: IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd has been selected as the preferred bidder for the ₹2,132 crore build-operate-transfer or BOT project in Gujarat, the company said in an exchange filing on Tuesday. The project involves adding six lanes to the 90.9 km stretch between Samakhiyali and Santalpur, with a concession period of 20 years from the appointed date. The company said its order book will be revised to approximately ₹20,892 crore, of which the construction order book would be at ₹9,714 crore, offering significant visibility for the next two and a half years.