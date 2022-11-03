Stocks to Watch: Adani Transmission, Mahindra Finance, Dabur, PNB, JSW Steel

Manali Petrochemicals: Petrochemical manufacturing firm Manali Petrochemicals Ltd reported a standalone profit after tax (PAT) at ₹11.71 crore for the second quarter ending September 30, 2022, the company said on Wednesday. The company which is a part of AM International, Singapore, had reported a standalone PAT at ₹119.62 crore during the corresponding quarter in the previous year. The standalone revenue during the quarter under review stood at ₹267.22 crore, as against ₹407.80 crore during the same period last financial year.