NEW DELHI: Here are top 10 stocks that may be in the news today.

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail: The company’s board has agreed to the raising of funds via issue of 4,000 unsecured rated, redeemable non-convertible debenture of face value of ₹10 lakh each on a private placement basis.

Axis Bank: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has imposed a monetary penalty of ₹25 lakh on Axis Bank Limited for violation of rules, the central bank informed on Wednesday. The private sector lender has launched an offshore AT1 bond offering to raise as much as $1 billion, according to deal terms seen by Mint.

Bajaj Electricals: The continuing shareholders of Nirlep have decided to exercise their option to call on Bajaj Electricals to acquire 19.78% equity in Nirlep. Bajaj had acquired 79.58% equity in Nirlep in 2018.

Bharti Airtel: The telecom service provider's planned $2.8 billion equity issuance will improve its funds from operations (FFO) net leverage to around 2x and provide funds to strengthen its market position, according to Fitch Ratings.

Indiabulls Housing Finance: The company’s board has approved the issue secured, redeemable NCDs worth ₹1,000 crore or unsecured, redeemable, subordinated NCDs with a secured principal amount of ₹200 crore with an option to retain over subscription up to ₹800 crore, with the total amounting to ₹1,000 crore.

Jet Airways: The airline aims to resume flights in Q1 of 2022, according to media reports. The air carrier plans to hire at least 1,000 employees in the first phase of its revival.

Kotak Mahindra Bank: The lender on Wednesday said it has completed the sale process of over an 8% stake in Airtel Payments Bank to Bharti Enterprises for ₹294.80 crore. On Tuesday, the bank had informed about entering into a share purchase agreement for the sale of 20 crore equity shares (nearly 8.57% shareholding) of Airtel Payments Bank (APBL) to Bharti Enterprises.

Mahindra Holidays and Resorts: The company has increased the authorised share capital of the company to ₹300 crore divided into 30 crore shares from ₹150 crore divided into 15 crore shares by amending the capital clause of the company’s memorandum of understanding.

SBI: The country’s largest lender on Wednesday said it has raised ₹4,000 crore via additional Tier 1 bonds at a coupon rate of 7.72%, the first such issuance in the domestic market after the Securities and Exchange Board of India issued new rules.

Vedanta: The mining company on Wednesday said that its board has approved interim dividend of ₹18.50 per equity share for FY22, amounting ₹6,877 crore.

