Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Stocks to Watch: Aditya Birla Fashion, Axis Bank, SBI, Vedanta, Indiabulls HFL

Stocks to Watch: Aditya Birla Fashion, Axis Bank, SBI, Vedanta, Indiabulls HFL

Premium
Top 10 stocks that may be in news today. (iStock)
2 min read . 08:04 AM IST Ishaan Mital

  • Jet Airways aims to resume flights in Q1 of 2022, according to media reports. The air carrier plans to hire at least 1,000 employees in the first phase of its revival.

NEW DELHI: Here are top 10 stocks that may be in the news today. 

NEW DELHI: Here are top 10 stocks that may be in the news today. 

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail: The company’s board has agreed to the raising of funds via issue of 4,000 unsecured rated, redeemable non-convertible debenture of face value of 10 lakh each on a private placement basis.

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail: The company’s board has agreed to the raising of funds via issue of 4,000 unsecured rated, redeemable non-convertible debenture of face value of 10 lakh each on a private placement basis.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Axis Bank: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has imposed a monetary penalty of 25 lakh on Axis Bank Limited for violation of rules, the central bank informed on Wednesday. The private sector lender has launched an offshore AT1 bond offering to raise as much as $1 billion, according to deal terms seen by Mint.

Bajaj Electricals: The continuing shareholders of Nirlep have decided to exercise their option to call on Bajaj Electricals to acquire 19.78% equity in Nirlep. Bajaj had acquired 79.58% equity in Nirlep in 2018.

Bharti Airtel: The telecom service provider's planned $2.8 billion equity issuance will improve its funds from operations (FFO) net leverage to around 2x and provide funds to strengthen its market position, according to Fitch Ratings.

Indiabulls Housing Finance: The company’s board has approved the issue secured, redeemable NCDs worth 1,000 crore or unsecured, redeemable, subordinated NCDs with a secured principal amount of 200 crore with an option to retain over subscription up to 800 crore, with the total amounting to 1,000 crore.

Jet Airways: The airline aims to resume flights in Q1 of 2022, according to media reports. The air carrier plans to hire at least 1,000 employees in the first phase of its revival.

Kotak Mahindra Bank: The lender on Wednesday said it has completed the sale process of over an 8% stake in Airtel Payments Bank to Bharti Enterprises for 294.80 crore. On Tuesday, the bank had informed about entering into a share purchase agreement for the sale of 20 crore equity shares (nearly 8.57% shareholding) of Airtel Payments Bank (APBL) to Bharti Enterprises.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

Our banks are mispricing capital. This can't go on

Premium

Tax returns filing this year: What has changed

Premium

When a Mahasweta Devi work gets a university all worked up

Premium

Why eco-friendly brands have failed to make a mark in India

Mahindra Holidays and Resorts: The company has increased the authorised share capital of the company to 300 crore divided into 30 crore shares from 150 crore divided into 15 crore shares by amending the capital clause of the company’s memorandum of understanding.

SBI: The country’s largest lender on Wednesday said it has raised 4,000 crore via additional Tier 1 bonds at a coupon rate of 7.72%, the first such issuance in the domestic market after the Securities and Exchange Board of India issued new rules.

Vedanta: The mining company on Wednesday said that its board has approved interim dividend of 18.50 per equity share for FY22, amounting 6,877 crore.

 

 

 

 

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!