Stocks to Watch: Aditya Birla Fashion, Axis Bank, SBI, Vedanta, Indiabulls HFL

Kotak Mahindra Bank: The lender on Wednesday said it has completed the sale process of over an 8% stake in Airtel Payments Bank to Bharti Enterprises for ₹294.80 crore. On Tuesday, the bank had informed about entering into a share purchase agreement for the sale of 20 crore equity shares (nearly 8.57% shareholding) of Airtel Payments Bank (APBL) to Bharti Enterprises.