NEW DELHI: Among key companies HDFC, Punjab National Bank, Varun Beverages, Emami, Castrol India, RBL Bank, CG Power and Industrial Solutions and Shree Renuka Sugars will announce June quarterly earnings today. Here are top ten stocks that may be in the news today.

Airline stocks: The price of aviation turbine fuel (ATF), or jet fuel, were once again hiked on Sunday with oil marketing companies (OMCs) increasing ATF prices by about 1.28% over the past month and by more than 57.37% on an annual basis, as global crude oil prices firmed up on improved demand.

Auto stocks: India’s leading passenger vehicle manufacturers increased production and dispatches to dealerships in July, compared to the preceding month, as states eased lockdown restrictions further following a sustained decline in covid-19 cases.

HPCL: The state run company has recently signed a pact with another state-run firm Convergence Energy Services Limited (CESL) for setting up charging infrastructure in some of its fuel retail outlets.

Indian Oil: IndianOil Petronas Pvt. Ltd, the joint venture between Indian Oil Corp. Ltd (IOCL) and Malaysia’s state-run oil and gas firm, Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) is planning to launch a separate brand for retailing auto fuels in India, IOCL chairman Shrikant Madhav Vaidya said on Friday.

LIC Housing Finance: The non bank lender is still awaiting for clearances from the stock exchanges before it could go ahead with the ₹2,334 crore preferential issue to its parent Life Insurance Corporation even though capital market regulator Sebi had not raised any query and the mortgage lender denied approaching the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) in this regard, people close to the matter said.

Nazara Technologies: The gaming and sports media entity has reported a net profit of ₹13.5 crore for the recently ended June 2021 quarter. The company had reported a loss of ₹21.7 crore for the same period last year.

Power sector: India's power consumption grew nearly 12% in July to 125.51 billion units (BU) and returned to pre-pandemic level mainly due to easing of lockdown curbs and delayed monsoon, according to power ministry data.

Realty stocks: Nearly 1.74 lakh homes, worth around ₹1.4 lakh crore, are completely stalled across seven major cities with Delhi-NCR accounting for maximum 66%, according to property consultant Anarock.

Steel stocks: India's crude steel production rose by 21.4% year-on-year to 9.4 million tonnes (MT) in June, according to the World Steel Association. The crude steel output was 6.9 MT steel in the same month a year ago.

Vedanta: Former Videocon promoter Venugopal Dhoot has moved an appeals court against the insolvency tribunal order in June that approved the resolution plan of Vedanta group firm Twin Star Technologies.

