Stocks to Watch: Airtel, Adani Ent, Cipla, Sun Pharma, Eicher Motors

Ambuja Cements/ACC: Adani Group will invest $4 billion-$5 billion to expand its cement capacity to over 100 million tonnes in two years, two people aware of the matter said, on a day the conglomerate made yet another acquisition. On Thursday, Ambuja Cements Ltd, part of Adani Cement, announced the purchase of a 57% promoter stake in cement maker Sanghi Industries Ltd. Adani will add around 30 mtpa cement-making capacity in two years, both via organic and brownfield acquisitions, for which $4-5 billion could be invested, one of the two people cited above said on condition of anonymity.