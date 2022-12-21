Stocks to Watch: Airtel, Adani Green, NTPC, Dabur India

Jubilant FoodWorks: Domino’s Pizza Inc. will significantly ramp up its retail store network in India as it bets on the growing appetite for its products in its largest market outside of the US by store count, senior company executives said. As part of the plan, Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd, the Indian franchise of Domino’s, will add another 1,300 stores across the country, taking its store count to 3,000. The company currently runs 1,701 Domino’s stores across 371 cities.

