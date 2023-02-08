Stocks to Watch: Airtel, Adani Ports, Hero MotoCorp, ONGC, Vodafone Idea

Bharti Airtel: Bharti Airtel’s consolidated net profit missed estimates even as it rose 91% to ₹1,588.2 crore for the quarter ended December 2022 from ₹829.6 crore the same quarter last year, but down by 26% from September quarter’s profits of ₹2,145 crore, on the account of the exceptional charge of ₹501 crore of a license fee of one of the group’s subsidiaries. Revenues also missed estimates, rising by more than 20% on-year to ₹35,804 crore with more 4G customer additions coupled with sustainable growth in postpaid and enterprise segments, and by 3.6% on-quarter from ₹34,526 crore in the September quarter.