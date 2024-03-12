Stocks to Watch: Airtel, Aditya Birla Capital, ITC, Indigo, Religare, SpiceJet
Here are a few stocks likely to be in focus on Tuesday, March 12:
Bharti Airtel: The telecom major is anticipated to be the frontrunner in the forthcoming auction of eight spectrum bands, given that Reliance Jio has already made substantial acquisitions in the 2022 auctions and Vodafone Idea is currently grappling with financial constraints. The auction is scheduled to commence on May 20. Bharti Airtel is expected to renew its licenses for 42MHz of spectrum in the 1800MHz and 900MHz bands across six circles. According to analysts, the telecom company is projected to spend ₹3,800 crore at the government-notified reserve prices.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started