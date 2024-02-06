Stocks to Watch: Airtel, Ashok Leyland, LIC, Britannia, JFS
Here are a few stocks likely to be in focus on Tuesday, February 6:
Bharti Airtel: Bharti Airtel's consolidated net profit in the quarter ended December rose nearly 55% year-on-year to ₹2,442 crore, helped by subscriber additions and a rise in average revenue per user. It posted revenues of ₹37,900 crore during the quarter, up 5.9% from the same period last year. The Africa business reported a 92% fall in net profit to $15 million, with finance costs more than doubling to $352 million. The average revenue per user, or ARPU, a key metric of profitability, bettered market expectations at ₹208 per month, up 7.7% y-o-y and also higher than ₹203 it posted in the quarter ended September 2023.
