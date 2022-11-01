Stocks to Watch: Airtel, Axis Bank, Tata Steel, L&T, Supreme Ind, Adani Power

L&T: Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Monday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹2,229 crore for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. This is an increase of nearly 22.5 per cent from ₹1819.45 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year. The consolidated revenue increased nearly 23 per cent YoY to ₹42,763 crore for the period under review as compared to ₹34772.90 crore in the year-ago period. International revenues during the quarter was at ₹15,473 crore constituting 36% of the total revenue.