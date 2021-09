JM Financial: The company's unit JM Financial Products Ltd plans to raise up to ₹500 crore through public issue of bonds. The unit will come out with tranche I issue of secured, rated, listed, redeemable, non-convertible debentures of face value of ₹1,000 each with a base issue size of ₹100 crore. There will be an option to retain oversubscription of up to ₹400 crore, aggregating up to ₹500 crore.

