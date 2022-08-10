Stocks to Watch: Airtel, HCL, Delhivery, IGL, TechM, Tata Chemicals

Tata Chemicals: Tata Chemicals on Tuesday reported an 86.25% increase in consolidated net profit at ₹637 crore during the quarter ending June. The company's net profit stood at ₹342 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, Tata Chemicals said in a regulatory filing. Revenue from operations of the company went up by 34.15% during the quarter under review at ₹3,995 crore compared to ₹2,978 crore in the same period of last fiscal.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}