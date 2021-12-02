Stocks to Watch: Airtel, Nykaa, Bajaj Auto, HUL, Raymond

Here is the list of the top 10 stocks that are likely to be in focus on Thursday:

Airtel: Bharti Airtel Ltd is in early talks to acquire a majority stake in Dish TV India Ltd, according to three people familiar with the matter, a deal that would give India’s second-largest telecom operator control of half of the country’s satellite television business. Bharti Airtel executives have had discussions with Essel Group founder Subhash Chandra for the transaction, the people said, seeking anonymity.

Tata Power: Tata Power announced it has been awarded a project by Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) to build a 100 MW EPC solar project, along with 120 MWh utility scale Battery Energy Storage System. The total contract value of the project is approximately ₹945 crore, and it will be completed within 18 months, the Tata Sons subsidiary said in a statement on Wednesday. After the contract, the utility scale EPC order book of Tata Power Solar now stands at around 4.4 GW (DC) capacity with an approximate value of ₹9,000 crore without GST.

Nykaa: Indian cosmetics-to-fashion retailer Nykaa plans to more than triple its brick-and-mortar stores to 300, founder and Chief Executive Falguni Nayar said, significantly building its offline presence in the country. Nayar declined to give a timeline for the rollout but said the company was targeting 100 cities, adding to the 84 retail outlets it already operates in 40 cities.

HUL: Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL), India’s biggest household goods maker, has eliminated the use of coal across its operations in India, replacing it with cleaner biomass and biodiesel, as part of a plan to cut carbon emissions. Although the journey towards zero coal use started five years ago, with parent Unilever committing to do away with the fuel by 2020, HUL managed the feat a year ahead of schedule and has recently transitioned its three factories acquired from GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare in April 2020 to biofuels.

Maruti: The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) witnessed a 3 per cent drop in production last month. In a regulatory filing, the auto major reported total production of 1,45,560 units in November compared to 1,50,221 units in November 2020. "The shortage of electronic components had a minor impact on the production of vehicles during the month," it noted. MSI said total passenger vehicle production stood at 1,42,025 units last month, against 1,46,577 units in November 2020.

Raymond: Diversified group Raymond Ltd on Wednesday said its board has approved the listing of its subsidiary JK Files & Engineering Ltd (JKFEL), a company that is in the business of auto parts. The initial public offering (IPO) will also comprise an offer-for-sale (OFS) of ₹800 crore, said the country's leading fabric and apparel manufacturer Raymond in a statement. Moreover, the IPO will not have any fresh issuance of shares and will be undertaken subject to requisite regulatory approvals and market conditions, it added.

TVS Motor: TVS Motor Company registered a decline of 50,016 units of two wheeler sales to reach 272,693 units in November 2021 as against sales of 322,709 in the month of November 2020. Total two-wheelers registered sales of 257,863 units in November 2021 as against sales of 311,519 units in November 2020. Domestic two-wheeler registered sales of 175,940 units in November 2021 as against sales of 247,789 units in November 2020.

Bajaj Auto: The company said two-wheeler sales for the month of November 2021 declined 23 per cent to 144,953 units from the 188,196 units sold last year during the same phase. The exports for the same category dipped just 2 per cent from 196,797 units last year to 193,520 vehicles being exported this year. Overall, Bajaj Auto witnessed 12 per cent downslide to 338,473 units during Nov 21 compared to 384,993 sold last year.

Mahindra Logistics: Third-party logistics company Mahindra Logistics Ltd (MLL) and Asia-Pacific logistics specialist LOGOS on Wednesday announced a long-term lease agreement to set up 1.4 million square feet (mmsf) warehouse facilities in Delhi-NCR, with one such facility already functional. The transaction represents the country's largest warehousing facility in a single park, both the companies said in a statement.

PNB: The Punjab National Bank (PNB) has reduced the interest rate on its savings account for balances below ₹10 lakh to 2.80% per annum. The bank has also reduced the interest rates on savings account for balances above ₹10 lakh to 2.85%. The public sector bank has reduced the savings rate by 10 bps and 5bps on accounts having less than ₹10 lakh and more than ₹10 lakh respectively.

