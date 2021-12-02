Stocks to Watch: Airtel, Nykaa, Bajaj Auto, HUL, Raymond

HUL: Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL), India’s biggest household goods maker, has eliminated the use of coal across its operations in India, replacing it with cleaner biomass and biodiesel, as part of a plan to cut carbon emissions. Although the journey towards zero coal use started five years ago, with parent Unilever committing to do away with the fuel by 2020, HUL managed the feat a year ahead of schedule and has recently transitioned its three factories acquired from GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare in April 2020 to biofuels.