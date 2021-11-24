Stocks to Watch: Airtel, Reliance, SpiceJet, Vedanta

SpiceJet: The company is reducing liabilities and considering raising capital after the damage caused by Covid-19, and has agreed compensation from Boeing Co. for the grounding of 737 Max jets, chairman Ajay Singh said. The budget carrier, which suffered as Covid halted air travel in India, aims to cut liabilities by as much as $300 million over six months and raise funds from banks and potentially a warrants issue, Singh said in an interview. Besides, the company will induct 50 Boeing 737 Max planes by 2022-23 as the airline hopes to phase out its older Boeing 737-800 NG and replace them with fuel efficient Max planes.