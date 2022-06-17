Stocks to Watch: Airtel, Tata Motors, HDFC, Zomato, Tata Power, LIC

Zomato: Has postponed its board meeting to approve the acquisition of quick commerce company Blinkit by a week as the food delivery unicorn wants to take large shareholders into confidence, according to sources close to developments, according to media reports. Although the deal earlier valued Blinkit at $700 million, the value of the final deal is expected to come down as it involves a stock swap of a definite number of shares in the ratio of 1:10 where Zomato would get 10 shares of Blinkit for every one of its shares.