Stocks to Watch: Airtel, TCS, Reliance, Zee Entertainment, Maruti, Hero MotoCorp
- Housing Development and Infrastructure (HDI) stock will be in focus on Monday as it will be announcing the August to October quarter earnings.
Here is the list of top 10 stocks that will be in focus today:
Bharti Airtel: Bharti Airtel's 5G service is available in eight cities since Saturday, its chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal said at India Mobile Congress. With this, Bharti Airtel has become the first company to launch 5G services in the country. "When you (Prime Minister) will launch 5G today. 5G from Airtel will be available in 8 cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Varanasi, Bangalore and other cities," Mittal said.
Tata Consultancy Services: Largest Indian IT company, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) will be considering a second interim dividend for the financial year FY23 in a board meeting scheduled on October 10. Also, TCS will announce its financial results for Q2 and six monthly periods of FY23. The Tata Group-backed firm has also announced a record date to determine eligible shareholders for the dividend benefits. In Q2, seasonal strength and digital services growth are likely to lift TCS revenue sequentially.
Reliance Industries: Reliance Jio will launch a budget laptop priced at $184 (15,000 Indian rupees) with an embedded 4G sim card, aiming to replicate the success of its low-cost JioPhone in India's highly price-sensitive market, two sources told Reuters. The Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate has partnered with global giants Qualcomm and Microsoft for the JioBook, with the former powering its computing chips based on technology from Arm Ltd, and the Windows OS maker providing support for some apps.
Zee Entertainment: Shareholders of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) on Friday approved all eight resolutions in the Annual General Meeting of the company. The resolution for the re-appointment of its Managing Director Punit Goenka on board was also approved at the 40th AGM with the required majority. ZEEL also got the approval of the special resolution for the re-appointment of R Gopalan as Independent Director of the company, said a regulatory filing.
Maruti Suzuki: The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India on Saturday reported a two-fold increase in total wholesales to 1,76,306 units in September. Hit by a massive shortage of electronic components, the company managed to dispatch 86,380 units in September 2021. Last month, the company's domestic sales rose over two-fold to 1,54,903 units against 68,815 units in September 2021, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said in a statement.
Coal India: Continuing to maintain the double-digit growth in production beginning FY23, Coal India Limited (CIL) closed the first half of the current fiscal with 299 million tonnes (MTs) output. Supplies to power plants, buoyed by increased production and higher loading, have risen sharply to 285.5 MTs in the first half of FY23. Achieving nearly 43% of the fiscal 700 MT production target in six months, CIL is aiming to close on the rest in the second half. Customarily, CIL’s second half of the fiscal production yield is much higher than the first half of the fiscal.
Bank of Baroda: Competition Commission of India (CCI) has cleared Bank of Baroda's proposed acquisition of a 21 per cent stake in IndiaFirst Life Insurance. The transaction involves the Bank’s acquisition of 21 per cent shareholding of IndiaFirst Life Insurance Company Ltd (IFLIC) from Union Bank of India. According to an update on the CCI website, the deal has been approved.
Tata Motors: Tata Motors on Saturday said its total domestic sales increased by 44% to 80,633 units in September. The company had dispatched 55,988 units to dealers in September 2021. The Mumbai-based automaker reported an 85 per cent increase in its total domestic passenger vehicle dispatches at 47,654 units last month against 25,730 units in September 2021.
Nestle India: FMCG major Nestle India on Friday said it is in talks with workers across its three plants, who are planning not to work on Sunday in protest over the lack of paid leave for organising union activities. The workers of Nestle at its three plants - Nanjangud in Karnataka, Bicholim in Goa and Tahliwal in Himachal Pradesh - plan not to work on Sunday, protesting over not getting paid leave for organising union activities.
Hero MotoCorp: Hero MotoCorp on Saturday reported a 1.95% decline in total sales to 5,19,980 units in September 2022. The company had sold 5,30,346 units in the same month last year, Hero MotoCorp said in a statement. Domestic sales were higher last month at 5,07,690 units compared to 5,05,462 units in September 2021. However, exports were lower at 12,290 units against 24,884 units in the year-ago month, the company said.