Stocks to Watch: Airtel, TCS, Reliance, Zee Entertainment, Maruti, Hero MotoCorp

Coal India: Continuing to maintain the double-digit growth in production beginning FY23, Coal India Limited (CIL) closed the first half of the current fiscal with 299 million tonnes (MTs) output. Supplies to power plants, buoyed by increased production and higher loading, have risen sharply to 285.5 MTs in the first half of FY23. Achieving nearly 43% of the fiscal 700 MT production target in six months, CIL is aiming to close on the rest in the second half. Customarily, CIL’s second half of the fiscal production yield is much higher than the first half of the fiscal.