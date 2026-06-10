Stocks to watch: Ajanta Pharma, Bharti Airtel, IndiGo, NLC India, among key stocks in focus on 10 June

The Indian equity benchmarks, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open lower on Wednesday, mirroring weakness in global markets amid escalating tensions between the United States and Iran, which continue to weigh on investor sentiment.

Early indicators also point to a subdued start for domestic equities. The Gift Nifty was trading near the 23,271 mark, reflecting a discount of about 59 points compared with the previous close of Nifty futures, signalling a negative opening for the benchmark index.

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The anticipated weakness follows a strong session on Tuesday, when Indian markets snapped a two-day losing streak. Improved sentiment and buying across sectors helped benchmark indices post gains of more than half a per cent.

The BSE Sensex advanced 394.50 points, or 0.54%, to end at 73,918.76, while the NSE Nifty 50 climbed 119.10 points, or 0.52%, to close at 23,242.10, reclaiming and holding above the key 23,200 level. However, renewed geopolitical concerns are likely to keep investors cautious in the near term.

Stocks to Watch Let's review the latest developments in the stock market. Focusing on key investments, major agreements, contract successes, purchases, and new listings, here’s a brief overview of the stocks that will draw interest during today’s trading session.

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Ajanta Pharma Promoter entity Ravi Agrawal Trust sold 34.5 lakh shares, representing a 2.8% stake in the company, through a block deal worth around ₹1,024 crore. Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund acquired 21 lakh shares worth ₹624 crore, while Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund purchased 13.5 lakh shares valued at ₹400 crore. The transaction was executed at an average price of ₹2,968 per share.

Bharti Airtel A day after the Bombay High Court quashed the Centre's one-time spectrum charge (OTSC) demands on telecom operators, Bharti Airtel disclosed a financial relief of more than ₹10,500 crore. The company also received regulatory orders from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), imposing penalties of ₹6.67 lakh and a financial disincentive of ₹37.12 lakh, respectively.

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Dixon Technologies The company has signed a binding term sheet with Gemtek Technology Co. Ltd. to establish a joint venture for manufacturing optical transceivers and BOSA (Bidirectional Optical Sub-Assembly) products. Dixon will hold a 60% stake in the proposed venture, while Gemtek will own the remaining 40%.

Also Read | Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy

Dredging Corporation of India The company has appointed Jasmeet Singh Bindra as Additional Director and Chairman with effect from 9 June 2026.

Emcure Pharmaceuticals In a block deal, BC Investments IV sold 36 lakh shares, equivalent to about 1.9% of Emcure Pharmaceuticals' equity, for approximately ₹612 crore. Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund acquired the shares at an average price of ₹1,700 apiece.

Hinduja Group Solutions OneOTT Intertainment Ltd (OIL), the broadband arm of the Hinduja Group, launched Project GANGA in Uttar Pradesh in partnership with the state government. The initiative aims to provide broadband connectivity to 20 lakh households across the state.

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InterGlobe Aviation Shares of IndiGo's parent company remain in focus after state-owned fuel retailers increased aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices by around 10% and introduced a new price stabilisation mechanism. The hike raises ATF prices in Delhi to ₹115 per litre from ₹104.93, potentially increasing airlines' operating costs.

NLC India The government has exercised the oversubscription option in the ongoing offer for sale (OFS) of NLC India, increasing the stake sale size to 3% from the originally planned 2%. The total offer size now stands at 4.16 crore shares, representing 3% of the company's paid-up equity capital as of 31 March 2026.

OMC Sector State-owned oil marketing companies have raised ATF prices by 10% and introduced a long-term price stabilisation framework. The mechanism allows airlines to lock in fuel prices for up to three years, helping reduce exposure to fluctuations in global crude oil prices and improving cost visibility.

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Welspun Corp The company's Mauritius-based subsidiary has divested a 4.5% stake in Saudi Arabia-based EPIC for $75.6 million.

Also Read | Breakout stocks to buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.