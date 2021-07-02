Stocks to Watch: Alembic Pharma, banking stocks, Cadila, IndiGo, Srei group

Srei Infrastructure Finance: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has identified probable related-party lending activity by the Srei group during 2019-20, the non-bank lender said in a regulatory disclosure on Thursday. Srei Infra said that the total exposure to such loans were at ₹8,576 crore in the last fiscal year. The company is planning to raise ₹2,500 crore through one or more instruments via different modes. SEFL also received a term sheet from Makara Capital Partners for an investment of ₹2,200 crore, besides ₹2,000 crore from Arena Investors LP.

