Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Stocks to Watch: Allcargo, BPCL, Power Grid, REC, RIL, Whirpool

Stocks to Watch: Allcargo, BPCL, Power Grid, REC, RIL, Whirpool

Premium
Top ten stocks that may be in the news today. (iStock)
2 min read . 08:28 AM IST Ishaan Mital

  • RIL is in talks to buy a stake in Indian mobile content provider Glance InMobi Pte. The conglomerate is considering investing about $300 million in the unicorn backed by Alphabet Inc.’s Google

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

NEW DELHI: Here are top 10 stocks that may be in the news today. 

NEW DELHI: Here are top 10 stocks that may be in the news today. 

Allcargo Logistics: The company is considering a stake sale in its container shipping firm ECU Worldwide, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter. Allcargo is seeking a deal that would value ECU at about $1 billion, the people said.

Allcargo Logistics: The company is considering a stake sale in its container shipping firm ECU Worldwide, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter. Allcargo is seeking a deal that would value ECU at about $1 billion, the people said.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

BPCL: Privatisation-bound Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) plans to invest over 1 lakh crore over the next five years in raising petrochemical production capacity, gas business, clean fuel and augmenting marketing infrastructure, its chairman Arun Kumar Singh said on Monday.

Finolex: After InGovern Research, another proxy advisory firm, Stakeholders Empowerment Services (SES), has advised shareholders of Finolex Cables Ltd to vote against the appointment of certain directors at the company’s 29 September annual meeting.

HDFC: India's largest mortgage lender on Monday said it will raise up to 6,000 crore by issuing bonds on a private placement basis to augment its long term resources. The bonds in the nature of secured redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) have a base issue size of 3,000 crore with the option to retain oversubscription up to 3,000 crore, HDFC said in an exchange filing.

Maruti Suzuki: The carmaker has told its component suppliers to be ready for the production of 160,000-180,000 cars and SUVs in October, as the nation's largest passenger vehicle maker is making arrangements to secure supply of chipsets through multiple channels, according to a news report.

Power Grid Corporation: The state-owned company has received shareholders’ approval to raise up to 6,000 crore through bonds or debentures on a private placement basis.

RBL Bank: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday imposed a fine of 2 crore on RBL Bank Ltd for flouting norms related to the opening of bank accounts and board composition.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

The quiet losers of India's electric vehicle revolution

Premium

Are white label ATMs any different from bank ATMs?

Premium

In bank deposits, a tale of strength and sorrow

Premium

Cinema stocks are lighting up, and for good reason

RIL: The company is in talks to buy a stake in Indian mobile content provider Glance InMobi Pte, according to people familiar with the matter. The conglomerate is considering investing about $300 million in the unicorn backed by Alphabet Inc.’s Google, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information is private. The transaction could be completed as soon as in the next few weeks, one of the people said.

REC: The state-owned company has received shareholders' approval to raise up to 85,000 crore through issuance of non-convertible bonds or debentures. The funds would be raised on private placement basis in one or more tranches, according to the company.

Whirlpool of India: The company has inked a pact to acquire an additional 38% stake in Elica PB India for around 420 crore to bring its total equity ownership to 87%.

 

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!