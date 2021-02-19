Stocks to Watch: Ambuja Cements, ACC, IDFC First Bank, NMDC, BPCL, Dish TV

NEW DELHI : Here’s a list of top 10 stocks that could be in focus on Friday:

Ambuja Cements: The cement manufacturer has reported an increase of 34.06% in consolidated net profit at ₹968.24 crore for December quarter 2020, helped by volume growth. The company, which follows January-December financial year, had clocked a net profit of ₹722.26 crore in October-December 2019, Ambuja Cements said in a BSE filing.

ACC: The board of directors of ACC Limited has approved the renewal of the existing Master Supply Agreement (MSA) with Ambuja Cements Limited for a period of 3 years w.e.f. 2 May 2021, on the same terms of the existing MSA Agreement.

IDFC Bank: The board of private sector IDFC First Bank has okayed raising up to ₹3,000 crore through various means. The bank said it may raise the fund in one or more tranches.

NMDC: State-owned NMDC has announced resuming mining operations at its Donimalai iron ore mine in Karnataka. In 2018, NMDC had suspended iron ore mining at the mine following a decision of the state government to impose 80 per cent premium on the iron ore sales from the mine.

DLF: Realty major DLF's rental arm DCCDL has completed the acquisition of the entire 52% stake of US-based Hines in a premium commercial project in Gurugram for ₹780 crore.

Telecom companies: Bharti Airtel added 40.51 lakh new customers in December 2020, while Reliance Jio added 4.79 lakh new customers, according to data released by Trai. Vodafone Idea lost over 56.90 lakh mobile customers.

L&T Finance Holdings: The non-banking finance company has closed its Rights Issue to raise Rs. 2,998.61 crore. The Rights Issue was oversubscribed by approximately 15%.

BPCL: Oil India Limited in consortium with Engineers India Limited (EIL) has decided to bid for acquiring 61.65% stake of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) in Numaligarh Refinery Limited.

Indian Oil Corp: State-owned Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) has signed a pact with Greenstat Norway for setting up a Centre of Excellence on Hydrogen, according to a PTI report.

Dish TV: The company has paid the settlement charges of ₹8,20,782 to Sebi.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via