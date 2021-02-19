Stocks to Watch: Ambuja Cements, ACC, IDFC First Bank, NMDC, BPCL, Dish TV

Ambuja Cements: The cement manufacturer has reported an increase of 34.06% in consolidated net profit at ₹968.24 crore for December quarter 2020, helped by volume growth. The company, which follows January-December financial year, had clocked a net profit of ₹722.26 crore in October-December 2019, Ambuja Cements said in a BSE filing.

