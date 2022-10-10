Stocks to Watch: Ambuja Cements, IDBI, HDFC, Suzlon, Tata Power

Ambuja Cements: Ambuja Cements Ltd on Saturday said it has received shareholders' approval for all proposals in its EGM, including a resolution to raise ₹20,000 crore from an Adani group firm and the appointment of Gautam Adani and others on the board of the company. The Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) has passed the special resolution proposing to raise ₹20,000 crore by issuing securities on a preferential basis to Harmonia Trade and Investment Ltd, an Adani group entity, with 91.37% votes, Ambuja Cements said in a regulatory update.