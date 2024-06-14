Stocks to watch: Ambuja Cements, Vi, Havells, Sterlite Tech, Suven Pharma
Here are a few stocks likely to be in focus on Friday, June 14:
Ambuja Cements: The company, owned by Adani Group, announced on June 13 that it will acquire a 100% stake in Penna Cement Industries Ltd (PCIL) for an enterprise value of ₹10,422 crore. The acquisition, expected to be completed within 3-4 months, is part of Adani’s goal to achieve a capacity of 140 million tonne per annum (MTPA) by 2028. The acquisition will be funded through internal accruals and will help Ambuja expand its market presence in South India.
