Stocks to watch amid Black Monday 2.0 fear: Tata Motors, Nykaa, ITC, Yes Bank, L&T among shares in focus today.

Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade. Tata Motors The company's shares are likely to attract attention after its UK subsidiary, Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), announced a halt in vehicle shipments to the United States in response to significant tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump’s administration. The luxury carmaker, based in Coventry, England, confirmed on Saturday that it will temporarily stop exports to the US this month to reassess its strategy, following the enforcement of a 25% tariff on imported vehicles starting Thursday—a move that has caused major disruptions across global automotive supply chains.

FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa) Consolidated net revenue is projected to grow year-over-year in the low to mid-20% range. The beauty segment's GMV is anticipated to grow in the low 30% range, significantly outpacing industry growth. The fashion segment's GMV is expected to grow in the high teens, with ongoing sequential improvement in the core platform business.

Godrej Properties The company revealed a major expansion of its Mumbai portfolio with a new project in the sought-after area of Versova. It has signed an agreement to develop a strategically positioned land parcel, marking its debut in this prominent Western suburb.

AstraZeneca Pharma The company has obtained approval from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization to import and market Osimertinib tablets (40 mg & 80 mg, branded as TAGRISSO) for an additional therapeutic use. Osimertinib is prescribed for treating non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) in patients with specific abnormal EGFR (epidermal growth factor receptor) gene mutations.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders The Government of India has chosen to utilize the oversubscription option by offering an additional 47.69 lakh shares (1.18% stake) in Mazagon Dock’s offer-for-sale (OFS) on April 7. This comes on top of the base issue of 1.14 crore shares, representing a 2.83% stake. Retail investors will have the opportunity to place their bids for the OFS on April 7.

ITC The company has purchased 2.62 lakh equity shares of Ample Foods for ₹131 crore, increasing its total stake in the company to 43.75% of the share capital.

Tata Steel The company has received a reassessment order from the Assessing Officer for the financial year 2018-19, proposing an increase in taxable income by ₹25,185.51 crore. This amount pertains to a debt waiver granted in favor of Tata Steel BSL. In response, the company has filed a petition with the Bombay High Court challenging the reassessment.

Yes Bank Dhavan Shah, Country Head of SME Banking, and Akshay Sapru, Country Head of Private Banking, Liabilities Products, and Spectrum Banking Business, have resigned from Yes Bank, according to sources cited by CNBC-TV18. Their departures could potentially trigger a reshuffling of senior executive portfolios within the bank.

Bajaj Housing Finance The company’s gross disbursements for Q4 FY25 stood at around ₹14,250 crore, marking a significant rise from ₹11,393 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. This strong year-over-year growth reflects a rising demand for housing finance products.

Larsen & Toubro Engineering major L&T has established a new subsidiary, L&T Green Energy Kandla Private Limited (LTGEK), to strengthen its footprint in the green hydrogen and related derivatives sector. This step-down subsidiary falls under L&T Energy Green Tech Limited, which is a fully-owned arm of L&T. According to a stock exchange filing, LTGEK has an authorized and subscribed capital of ₹1 lakh, comprising 10,000 equity shares valued at ₹10 each.

Black Monday 1987 On Black Monday, October 19, 1987, markets worldwide crashed, with the US Dow Jones Industrial Average plunging 22.6%.

Fast-forward nearly a century. On Sunday, April 6, 2025, Jim Cramer, an American TV personality and market analyst, warned of a similar 'bloodbath' on Monday, April 7, owing to US President Donald Trump's tariff tantrums. Cramer encouraged the POTUS to 'reach out' to countries that have not imposed retaliatory tariffs.

October 19, 1987, also known as 'Black Monday', saw the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) plummet by 22.6% in just one day. This event triggered a global stock market downturn, cementing Black Monday as one of the most infamous days in financial history. The S&P 500 experienced an even steeper decline, falling 30% on the same day.