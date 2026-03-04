Stocks to watch: Amid US-Iran war, Tata Motors CV, ONGC, MRPL, Adani Ports among 10 shares in focus on Wednesday

Stock market today: The Indian equity market ended in the red on Monday, March 2, closing with losses of more than 1% amid escalating tensions in the Middle East that rattled global markets.

The Nifty 50 fell 1.24% to close at 24,865, while the BSE Sensex slipped 1.29% to settle at 80,238. The broader market also came under pressure, with the Nifty Midcap 100 and the Nifty Smallcap 100 each declining by more than 1.5%.

“Indian equity markets closed with a bearish undertone after opening sharply lower in response to the deepening military conflict across the Middle East, which pushed crude oil prices markedly higher. As the session progressed, selective value buying emerged at lower levels, enabling benchmark indices to trim a portion of their intraday losses. While the recovery lent some stability to the close, the broader tone remained cautious, with sentiment still anchored to developments in energy markets and geopolitical headlines,” said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

Stocks to Watch Amid the backdrop of the US-Iran war, these stocks are likely to remain in focus on Wednesday, March 4, 2026 —

Tata Motors CV, M&M Tata Motors CV and Mahindra & Mahindra share prices will remain in focus today as both companies have issued statements clarifying reports that Indonesia has suspended export orders for commercial vehicles from the two firms.

ONGC, Oil India Shares of ONGC and Oil India will remain in focus amid rising global crude oil prices, driven by the US-Iran war and supply disruptions via the Strait of Hormuz.

IGL, Petronet, MGL, Gujarat Gas Shares of IGL, Petronet, MGL, and Gujarat Gas will remain in focus after European natural gas futures jumped sharply on Monday after a major Gulf LNG supplier in Qatar halted operations.

Adani Ports The company reported its total cargo handled in February rose 16% year-on-year (YoY) to 42.5 MMT, driven by strong growth in container traffic and dry cargo.

MRPL State-owned Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) on Tuesday announced that its board of directors has approved an interim dividend for the financial year 2025–26. The board declared an interim dividend of ₹4 per fully paid-up equity share of ₹10 each, representing a 40% payout for FY26.

Cipla The company has signed a 60:40 joint venture agreement with Kemwell Biopharma Pvt. Ltd. to establish a new JV entity in India.

Greenply Industries The company said on Tuesday that the Income Tax search and seizure operations, which commenced on February 26, were completed on March 2.

Acme Solar Acme Solar's subsidiary, Acme Suryodaya, has commissioned the second phase of 38 MW/82 MWh, out of the 285 MW/600 MWh capacity, of the Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) Project in Rajasthan.

Dynamite Technologies The company informed that it has signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with Hutchinson to address the fast-growing aerospace market in India.