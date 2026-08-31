Stocks to watch and why on September 1: PVR INOX, E2E Networks, NCC, Brigade Enterprises, Time Technoplast and more

Indian stock market investors are likely to track several companies on Tuesday, September 1, following key developments and announcements made after market hours.

PVR INOX, Himadri Speciality Chemical, PNB Housing Finance, Kiri Industries, Cantabil Retail India, Indegene, NCC, Brigade Enterprises, Time Technoplast, E2E Networks, Indo Tech Transformers and Shanti Gold International are among the stocks likely to remain in focus.

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The Indian stock market remained under pressure throughout Monday's trade, 31 August. Despite multiple attempts to recover from the day’s lows, buying momentum failed to sustain, with the Nifty 50 eventually settling 0.39% lower at 24,080. The Sensex also lost 0.40% to close at 76,957.

The weakness also dragged down the benchmarks’ monthly performance, with both indices wrapping up August with losses of more than 1.40%, snapping their two-month winning run.

Stocks to watch on September 1 Himadri Speciality Chemical: The company has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary, Ardent Impex FZCO, in the Dubai Airport Free Zone, UAE.

PNB Housing Finance: The company's board will meet on September 7 to consider raising funds through the issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis, within the limits approved by shareholders.

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PVR INOX: The company's board has approved a share buyback worth up to ₹300 crore through the tender offer route at a price of ₹1,450 per share.

Kiri Industries: The board has approved the preferential issue of 60.83 lakh warrants at ₹475 each to promoters and members of the promoter group. The proposed issue is valued at approximately ₹288.92 crore and remains subject to regulatory and shareholder approvals.

Cantabil Retail India: The company opened seven new showrooms and stores across India during August, taking its total store count to 682.

NCC: The company secured three orders worth a total of ₹430.19 crore, excluding GST, during August. The orders are related to its buildings division.

Brigade Enterprises: The real estate developer announced its entry in Coimbatore with a residential project in Saravanampatti through a joint development agreement. The project, spread across 5.4 acres, has an estimated gross development value of around ₹600 crore.

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Time Technoplast: The company has secured an order worth approximately ₹87.53 crore from a PSU joint venture of two Maharatna PSUs for the supply of Type IV Composite CNG Mobile Storage Cascades.

E2E Networks: The company has secured a ₹1,000 crore deal for NVIDIA Blackwell Cloud GPUs from a sovereign AI firm.

Indo Tech Transformers: The company has received a letter of award from Waaree Renewable Technologies for the supply of five transformers. The order is valued at ₹55 crore, excluding applicable taxes.

Shanti Gold International: The company has approved an investment of ₹3.88 crore in Lalithaa Jewellery Mart through the acquisition of 1.44 lakh equity shares from the secondary market at a weighted average price of ₹265.76 per share.

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Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More ✕ A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments.



He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom.



During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles.



He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements.



His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.